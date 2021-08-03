Ciara gave us “leg day” as she stepped out in a mini blazer dress and heeled sandals which showed off her long toned legs. Let’s get into her look:

Ciara wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer dress paired with black heeled sandals, styled by Maeve Reilly. The mini blazer dress presents itself in a silky satin-like look with a collar detail to execute the feels of a blazer jacket. It then finishes out with a smooth, simple mini skirt portion finished off with two mock side pockets.

Ciara paired the mini dress with a pair of patent leather black heeled sandals. She also rocked wavy tresses for her hairstyle of choice.

What say you?

Photos: Diggzy