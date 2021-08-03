Rapper Cuban Doll took to Instagram to show off her comfy look which featured a mix match sweatsuit from Fashion Nova.

Cuban Doll wore Fashion Nova’s $32.99 No Emotions Sweatshirt in pink and $32.99 sweatpants in green. The No Emotions sweat set features a sweatshirt and sweatpants that bare anime-style graphics along with the words “feelings” and “emotions” repeating throughout the pieces. Since the pieces of the set are sold separately, it allows wearers to mix and match the different colors of the sweatshirt and sweatpants like how Cuban Doll styled her ensemble. Cuban Doll finished her look with a pair of studded Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a cross necklace.

The Nova Babes are in love with the No Emotions sweatshirt and sweatpants, calling it “comfortable” and “perfect”. Customers have also stated that the set runs slightly oversized for an even more cozy feel.

