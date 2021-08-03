In today’s episode of “Celebs Love”, Emily B and Reginae Carter were spotted in the same Fashion Nova two piece legging set. The two celebrity figures always grace the ‘gram in stylish celebrity looks, especially those from Fashion Nova.

Both Emily B and Reginae Carter were seen rocking the $29.99 Fashion Nova Honeycomb Legging Set in two of the five colorways the set is offered in. The co-ord features a short-sleeve two-way zipper top and high waist leggings, both of which bare an allover ruched honeycomb-like design detail. Perfect for running errands in style or stepping out for the night, let’s see how these two fashionistas styled the set:

Emily B wore Fashion Nova’s Honeycomb Legging Set in neon pink. She decided to go with a full pink look as she paired the look with a pair of pink sunglasses, also from Fashion Nova. Specifically, she rocked the pink Fuel To The Fire Sunglasses which are available for $9.99.

Reginae Carter wore the Honeycomb Legging Set in red. She accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses from Lauren London x DIFF Charitable Eyewear, black Chanel handbag, and black glitter sneakers. She also wore a diamond choker necklace, bracelet, and watch for her jewelry accessories.

Which celebrity styled the Honeycomb Legging Set best? You can shop the set here!