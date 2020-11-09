Kylie Jenner Went to Dinner in Santa Monica With Friends in Marni Snake-Print Trench Coat and Brown Fishnet Bottega Veneta Heels
Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner was spotted grabbing dinner with her friends at a restaurant in Santa Monica. While leaving the restaurant, we caught a glimpse of her stylish ensemble which includes a piece from her sister’s closet!
Kylie Jenner donned a Marni snake-print single-breasted leather coat which happens to be from Kim Kardashian‘s closet. She completed the look with a brown bodysuit and baggy jeans along with a pair of brown fishnet Bottega Veneta heels and a dark brown face mask.
Shop her Marni coat here:
Thoughts on her look?