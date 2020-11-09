You Ask, We Answer! Angel Love Wore a $40 Mustard Zara Belted Satin Dress, Miu Miu Suede Color Block Pumps, and Beige Saint Laurent Monogram Chain Wallet at Nobu

Fashion Bomb Daily is always covering celebrity style, revealing details of celebrity looks from head to toe! We’ve been receiving many queries from readers in regards to celebrity and influencer looks. When a Fashion Bomb reader came across a look by Angel Love, they asked: “Hello, where can I find this dress?”

Angel Love Davis wore $39.90 Zara’s mustard belted satin dress (also available in black) paired with $1,250 Miu Miu’s suede color block pumps (available on Poshmark) and a $1,750 Saint Laurent Grain De Poudre Monogram Chain Wallet in dark beige.

Shop her Saint Laurent Grain De Poudre Monogram Chain Wallet in dark beige here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What say you?