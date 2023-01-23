The Schiaparelli Haute Couture show bowed today in Paris, with a “Dante’s Inferno’ themed collection. Models Irina Shayk, Shalom Harlow, and Naomi Campbell sauntered down the runway in pieces decorated with large foam lion, leopard, and wolf heads. The foray already has animal activists in a tizzy.
Almost as intriguing as the pieces were the guests, some who came wearing looks fresh off the runway.
Kylie Jenner was one of the first to arrive in a gown decorated with a large lion head:
Dojacat also made quite an entrance in a red Schiaparelli dress, with makeup expertly applied by Pat McGrath.
Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing stopped by in an all black Schiaparelli look.
Black was a popular choice for the day, as spied by Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who sported a noir Schiaparelli ensemble.
Chiarra Ferragni showed off her stems in sheer tights.
Editor Anna Dello Russo posed with a friend in a gold decorated Schiaparelli look.
And lastly, shoe designer Amina Muaddi wore a blue velvet dress and shoes of her design.
What do you think of the runway and the street style looks?