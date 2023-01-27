Fashionably speaking, Doja Cat is as stylish as she is lyrically talented. The Planet Her femcee is known to shut down red carpets and the front row of fashion week just as much as she is known for making the cow noise go viral.

This Paris Couture Week, Doja started strong with the Swarovski crystal-covered look she dawned at Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli and kept the momentum going with even more major style moments. Show after the show, she arrived in ensembles that made you think, feel or laugh out loud (in the best way). Below is a look at what she wore and where. Get into it (yuh).

Schiaparelli

Photo: Getty

For Spring 2023, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry looked to Dante’s Inferno for inspiration. While wolf and lion heads strutted down the runway, Doja Cat sat front row in a crimson monochromatic look composed of a draping scarf, straight neck corset and a beaded knit skirt. The highlight, however, was the 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that covered every inch of her exposed skin including her head, neck, chest and arms.

Viktor & Rolf

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

After Doja caught criticism for her lash-less Schiaparelli look, she pulled up to the Viktor & Rolf show in a brown pinstripe suit and false lash facial hair. It was the perfect response to the unnecessary hate and complemented the look in a way that is both fashion and fun.

Valentino

For the Valentino show, Doja dawned a black-on-black look. Swapping her au natural low-cut for brunette micro bangs with long wavy tresses, she was giving goth glam. A lapeled cape coat —accented with an oversize rosette— covered a black sequin bra top which she and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson paired with short shorts and sheer tights. She accessorized with the popular 7-inch Valentino Disco pumps, black opera gloves, and a silver crucifix necklace.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Getty

As we went further into couture week, Doja kept her commitment to fashion moments coming. At Jean Paul Gaultier, she arrived in a blue leather belted dress, sheer tights, Mary Jane platform pumps, black gloves, and a bunch of grapes. A girl’s gotta eat, and she did, in more ways than one.