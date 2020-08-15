Kristen Noel Crawley and Kylie Jenner Put Fashion Brand Farai London On the Map: Shop Their Multicolored Dresses Today!

Glamazons Kylie Jenner and Kristen Noel Crawley have the power and influence to ‘make’ a brand hot, well known, and relevant . They did just that with Black Owned Fashion Line Farai London:

Don C‘s photogenic wife and fashion influencer, Kristen Noel Crawley, was the first to strike a serious pose in Farai London’s Gaia dress in Yellow:

Days later, Don’s colleague, Kanye West’s sister in law, Kylie Jenner, struck a pouty pose in their Gaia multicolor mini:

The brand just launched June 19th. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye and/or the Kardashian Jenner’s owned or invested in this nascent British brand.

From Mowalola and now to Farai London, it seems West and his perview have their sights set on Black British Talent. We’re here for it!

