Newly weds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen hand-in-hand outside Nobu in LA looking rockstar chic as usual! The it couple were matching in all black with Kourt wearing a $165 Norma Kamali dress with cut-outs running down the sides, baring a leopard print bra underneath. Her stylist Dani Michelle chose to accessorize the look with Naked Wolfe platform heels and a Balenciaga Mini Neo Classic Bag.
Get the look: $165 Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Alligator Turtleneck Dress
Get the look: $349.95 Naked Wolfe Spice Black Stretch
Get the look: $1,950 Balenciaga Black Mini Neo Classic Bag
Main Image: Stan Potts