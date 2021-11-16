Kourtney Kardashian was also on the scene at Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s pre-wedding party, where her sister Kim Kardashian gave delivered a toast in honor of the couple. For the event, Kourtney stunned in a chic black look.
Kourtney Kardashian wore a full David Koma look including the brand’s $1,390 lace trim mini-dress and $3,420 leather trench coat (sold out). The David Koma pieces were paired with black patent-PVC pumps and a Gucci black fur pochette evening bag. Her look was styled by Dani Michelle.
Thoughts?