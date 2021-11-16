Kim Kardashian was in attendance at long-time best friend Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding. With a supposedly black dress code in place, Kim showed up and showed out in a stunningly sexy black gown.
Kim Kardashian wore a Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2022 black strapless cutout high-low dress. Not veering too far from her current Balenciaga obsession, she paired the dress with Balenciaga Knife over-the-knee boots and Lithoplast XL earrings. Finishing off the look, she wore her hair in a long braided ponytail.
What do you think of her look?