Love was in the air this weekend as major celebrity wedding events commenced. Kim Kardashian made her rounds to these love-filled celebrations including Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s event. While attending the couple’s pre-wedding party, Kim Kardashian made a toast wearing a blue designer look.
Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020 blue satin set for the couple’s wedding event. The set seemed to include a draped bodysuit with a plunging neckline, side-tie skirt, and pantashoe trousers. She paired the outfit with Balenciaga 3D Printed Earrings.
Kim Kardashian snagged a flick with publicist Tracy Romulus, who wore Thai Nguyen.
What say you?
Photos: @pierresnaps