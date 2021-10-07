Amid talks of a divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted having dinner together in Malibu recently, leaving many to speculate the status of their relationship. For the dinner, Kardashian was outfitted in another Balenciaga look, which seems to be her go-to brand as of late.

During the dinner with Mr. West, Kim Kardashian wore a sold-out Balenciaga look. She was spotted in the label’s $1,535 purple gathered satin top and satin pants topped off by the brand’s $5,900 padded leather coat. To match her look’s purple vibes, she opted for Balenciaga’s $1,190 Knife 110 Sock Boots in the same color. She then finished the look a pair of black sunglasses and a braided ponytail.

Kanye West wore an all-black look including a t-shirt, trousers, sunglasses, baseball cap, and chain necklace.

What do you think?

Photos: Backgrid