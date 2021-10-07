In the latest scenario of “Who Wore It Better”, it came down to two celebrities and one Dolce and Gabbana dress. Recently, Nicki Minaj and Kris Jenner were spotted in the same Dolce and Gabbana midi dress.

From the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the $2,845 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti print midi dress appears in semi-sheer material which hugs the body with its allover 90s-inspired graffiti-style artwork. The dress consists of long sleeves and slight ruching to further accentuate the figure of the wearer. With such a stylish piece, it is no wonder celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Kris Jenner are fans of the piece.

Explore how each celeb styled the item:

Nicki Minaj wore the $2,845 Dolce and Gabbana graffiti print midi dress while celebrating her son’s first birthday with husband Kenneth Petty. She paired the look with a white heeled sandals and icy jewelry pieces including her signature Barbie necklace. The rapper also went with a high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

During her trip to Italy, Kris Jenner wore the same $2,845 Dolce and Gabbana printed midi dress paired with dangly earrings and nude sandals. To accompany the look, she sported her signature pixie haircut.

Who wore it better?