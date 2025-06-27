Kris Jenner Wears Leopard-Print Dolce & Gabbana Georgette Maxi Dress While Sightseeing with Khloe Kardashian in Venice

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were spotted soaking up the sights of Venice, Italy, in effortless high fashion. The mother-daughter duo stepped out under the Mediterranean sun during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding weekend, turning the cobblestone streets into their personal runway.

Kris Jenner embraced bold glamour in a $4,995 leopard-print georgette maxi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The long-sleeve silhouette featured a high neckline with a flowing scarf detail and delicate gathering at the waist, adding a hint of drama to the breezy fabric. She accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, gold statement earrings, and a sleek watch—delivering a perfect balance of luxury and ease.

While details on Khloé’s outfit are still under wraps, her minimalist black sleeveless midi dress, paired with chunky sandals and oversized shades, offered a clean and classic contrast to her mother’s fierce print. Stay tuned for the full breakdown of Khloé’s look. In the meantime, you can shop Kris Jenner’s exact ensemble here.

Hot! Or Hmm..?