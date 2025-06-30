Kim Kardashian in Vintage Versace, Khloe in Pink Tamara Ralph Couture, and Kylie Jenner in Dilara Fındıkoğlu for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters brought couture glamour to Venice as they made their way to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities. Kim Kardashian wore a rare black Versace gown from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection, sourced from London’s One of a Kind Archive. The archival piece featured a structured bodice, high slit, and signature 90s Versace detailing—channeling vintage supermodel energy. Khloé Kardashian opted for a modern take on elegance in a soft blush Fall 2025 Couture gown by Tamara Ralph, complete with crystal embellishments and a dramatic cape.

Kylie Jenner chose a bold look by Dilara Fındıkoğlu, wearing a deconstructed corset dress with asymmetrical draping, showcasing the designer’s signature fusion of femininity and rebellion. While Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Corey Gamble were also in attendance, their outfits have yet to be fully revealed. With more fashion moments to come, one thing is certain—the Kardashians know how to make a wedding entrance. Whose look is your favorite?