Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Serve Elegant Style in Burgundy Printed Valentino and Chain Print Louis Vuitton at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice Wedding

Claire Sulmers
Oprah Winfrey made a grand arrival in Venice for the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, turning heads in a $2,625 burgundy and ivory printed dress from Valentino’s Spring 2024 collection. The floor-length gown featured a baroque-inspired ivory motif, short sleeves, and tasteful waist cut-outs that gave the look a modern twist.

She completed the ensemble with soft waves and rose-tinted sunglasses, radiating classic glamour with contemporary edge.

Spotted alongside her best friend Gayle King, the stylish duo delivered complementary elegance. Gayle looked equally chic in a signature chain print Louis Vuitton dress, bringing a structured and iconic element to the celebration.

Together, their looks blended heritage design with personal flair, making them standouts among the celebrity-studded guest list.

Set against the picturesque canals of Venice, the wedding weekend was filled with fashion moments—but Oprah and Gayle’s ensembles offered a masterclass in timeless sophistication. What did you think of their stylish synergy?

📸: Getty

