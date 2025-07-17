Oprah, Kris Jenner and Gayle King Pose On a Yacht in Printed Skims X Roberto Cavalli Kaftans

Post Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos extravagant wedding, Oprah, Kris Jenner and Gayle King have reunited on a super-yacht in Spain donning chic kaftans by Skims X Roberto Cavalli.

Perhaps, we can start calling them the tres amigos, as Kris Jenner has recently been captured with the besties of over 50 years, on several occasions.

Jenner, who is known for being the mastermind behind all things business, didn’t hold back from representing her daughter Kim Kardashian’s latest brand collaboration with Roberto Cavalli on their glamours getaway.

The collection which features standout swim wear, luxe cover-ups, and exotic animal prints will prove to be a hot commodity this season.

Jenner opted for the ‘Fagianella’ print kaftan that was characterized with a deep plunge neckline, floral designs, and sexy side slits.

Oprah and Gayle both looked like they left a jungle safari in their animal printed Kaftans. Featuring a tiger face print center, Oprah radiated in her Kaftan that she paired with matching brown ombre shades and Birkenstock sandals. Similarly, Gayle channeled her bestie in a zebra printed version that couldn’t have been a better summer coverup.

We love seeing Kris, Oprah, and Gayle together looking ultra fashionable on their summer escapades. We can’t help but wonder if there’s potentially a podcast or show in the near future with the three media mavens.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction