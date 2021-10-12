Khloe Kardashian was also in the Big Apple this weekend as she showed her support for Kim Kardashian. Celebrating her sister’s big moment of hosting Saturday Night Live, Khloe stepped out to the show’s epic after party in a stunning red ensemble, joined by Scott Disick and Kris Jenner.
Khloe Kardashian wore a full red ensemble which included a LaQuan Smith Spring 2022 stretch leather mini dress. Continuing the red aesthetic of her look, she topped the dress off with a red belted trench coat for a perfect Fall-approved touch. She then rounded the look off with red accessories such as a pair of classic sold-out $795 Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 croc-effect leather pumps, a mini pouch handbag, and face mask, going for the ultimate monochromatic vibe for this look.
Photos: Backgrid