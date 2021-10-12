Cardi B geared up for her 29th birthday yesterday evening as she headed to a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with husband Offset. Of course, the rapper came through dripping in a luxe designer outfit for her pre-birthday gathering.
Cardi B stepped out in a Chanel look including a glittery lurex logo v-neck short sleeve top and leggings paired with Giuseppe Zanotti Coline crystal silver heeled sandals and $165 James Oro Clear Silver Serpent Grail sunglasses. Her shimmering pieces went perfectly with her iced-out jewelry pieces which included her chunky Playboy chain necklace, allowing the woman of the hour to truly shine for her special dinner.
Offset was spied in a black and white look which featured a leather jacket, $229 Ganni logo checkboard-knitted vest, black chunky lug sole boots, and a $1,240 Maison Margiela Glam Slam quilted-leather cross-body bag.
Happy birthday to Cardi B!
Photos: Stan Potts