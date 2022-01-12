Keyshia Ka’oir Davis recently celebrated her birthday with a get-together surrounded by friends and family including Gucci Mane and baby boy Ice Davis. For her special day, she donned an embellished designer look.
Keyshia Ka’oir wore a $780 Area embellished cutout crepe corset top paired with black trousers by the brand as well. Rounding off the look, she opted for a chunky lock chain necklace, crystal-adorned Hermès Birkin bag and $1,050 Mach & Mach black double bow crystal-embellished satin pumps.
We hope Keyshia Ka’oir enjoyed her birthday!