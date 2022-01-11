Lil Kim and Tracee Ellis Ross were both spied in the same feathery Bottega Veneta look recently and we must ask: Who wore it better?

The featured Bottega Veneta blue feathered look hails from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection. The ensemble includes the $14,000 feather-embroidered viscose blend top and $18,000 high-waisted denim jeans. With such a statement piece, it is no wonder it has attracted fashionistas like Tracee Ellis Ross and Lil Kim.

Let’s get into how the ladies styled the look:

Lil Kim wore the $14,000 Bottega Veneta feather-embroidered viscose blend top and $18,000 high-waisted denim jeans paired with a white belt and $4,500 Chain Cassette bag from the brand.

Tracee Ellis Ross wore the Bottega Veneta feather look with the brand’s $990 Dot Sock patent leather mules in jam, styled by Karla Welch.

Which look is your fave?