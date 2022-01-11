Celebrities are loving Charlotte Knowles, particularly the designer’s KNWLS checked and striped pieces. Figures like Tiwa Savage, Jodie Woods, Ciara and Lori Harvey have all been spotted in the label’s eye-catching printed garments. Let’s see how they styled them:

Tiwa Savage wore the $590 KNWLS Scythe bustier top and $385 Halcyon pants. To go along with the Charlotte Knowles look, she opted for black heels, icy jewelry pieces, and a black Hermès Swift Kelly bag (similar pictured below). Her look was styled by The Style Charter.

Jodie Woods celebrated her birthday wearing the $396 KNWLS by Charlotte Knowles Halcyon high-neck top and $385 Halcyon checked flared high-rise stretch-woven trousers. She paired the KNWLS pieces with a $2,900 Bottega Veneta Teen Jodie bag and nude heels.

Lori Harvey stepped out for a night out wearing the $445 KNWLS Anti Cross Over top and $695 Scythe pants along with PVC sandals and drop earrings. In one hand, she carried a chic black handbag.

Ciara visited Italy with hubby Russell Wilson for their anniversary where she wore the $695 KNWLS Scythe trousers with the brand’s Halcyon cat-print tank top (sold out). Finishing the look off, she wore some jewelry pieces, a brown handbag and brown heeled sandals.

Which look is your fave?

