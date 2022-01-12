Jodie Woods continued celebrate her birthday, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles following her recent celebration at Nobu Malibu. For this dinner, she stunned in an eye-catching pink lace mini dress.
Jodie Woods wore a $356 Poster Girl “Cassia” dress paired with black heels and her $2,900 Bottega Veneta Teen Jodie bag. She also rocked an icy necklace and heart-shaped earrings to go along with the look.
It is no denying that her Poster Girl “Cassia” dress is the star piece of the look. The mini dress steals the show with its sheer nature complete with a polka dot logo lace and cutout embellished sleeves.
Bomb!