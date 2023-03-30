Kendall Jenner has been having quite the fashion streak lately. In one of the world’s fashion capitals, the middle Jenner sibling has been serving the streets of Paris in chic all-black looks, and now she’s giving gray a go.

In what one might consider the perfect dress to welcome the spring season, Jenner hit the Parisian streets in a cozy ––yet sexy–– Ann Demeuleemeester knit dress.

Photo: Backgrid

The gray wool sweater dress features asymmetry throughout, from the draped neckline to the draped sleeves making the dress look like a cardigan/dress hybrid. Jenner highlighted the garment’s upper thigh-high slit with knee-high black boots by The Row and completed her look with a black leather tote and rectangular sunglasses.

Stepping into spring in style seems to be Kendall’s calling.