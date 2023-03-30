Can we get into how stunningly beautiful Megan Thee Stallion looks with her natural kinky texture hairdo? The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper can practically pull any look off with her loose curls especially when it involves Celebrity Stylist Law Roach.

Photo: IG Reproduction

That’s right! Retired stylist Law Roach reemergence comes as a surprise but nonetheless is a joyous one. After all, he isn’t necessarily quitting fashion, just stepping away from the styling aspect of it. It felt quite appropriate to have spotted Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion at the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylist Dinner as Law Roach is undoubtedly one of the best in the industry.

Photo: Ig Reproduction

Law Roach who’s known for pulling an archive look, styled Megan in a Paco Rabanne SS 1997 gold two-piece look that was originally worn by supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri during Rabanne’s ’97 runway show. The gold hardware and cutout pants felt very current and on trend and Megan was serving “body-ody-ody.”

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only one to strut her curves, as Real Housewife Porsha Guobadia was in full swing earlier this week while making an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The Atlanta star sashayed in a Dolce & Gabbana mesh body suit with Sergio Rossi heels, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Her finger waves and silver jewels gave a touch of old Hollywood glam and in this instance, less was certainly more.

Photo: @Sonejr Photo; @Sonejr

As summer approaches, it’s all about showing some skin and it’s clear to see that celebs are not shying away from bandeau tops, mini skirts and high slits. Like singer Chloe Bailey who wore a black and ocean blue draped Jean Paul Gaultier SS17 Couture gown to the “Praise This” premiere, styled by Timothy Luke. Instead of looking provocative, Beyonce’s prodigy looked tasteful and exquisite and it evident to see she’s take a few pages out of Bey’s rule book.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Contrary to Chloe who opted for a daring yet elegant ensemble, Rapper Latto’s hip hop wardrobe on the remix videoclip of “Don’t Play with It,” was rather sporty chic and urban. The 24-year-old rocked a Dahl designs custom up-cycled look made with an Avirex jacket. She completed her look with Timberland heels which gave us the quintessential New York Vibe.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

Let us know your thoughts about these celebrity looks. Hot! or Hmm…?