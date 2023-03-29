In 2020, three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe launched Club Shay Shay. The talk show/podcast where the NFL Hall of Famer interviews fellow athletes, celebrities, and influencers. Sharpe is known to chop it up with his honest opinions of life, sports, and even sometimes love.

For the show’s 76th episode, Sharpe sat down with singer, songwriter, and housewife Kandi Burruss. Talking music, of course, Burruss spills about her decades-long career in the music industry and how TLC’s iconic No Scrubs was originally for her and fellow Xscape bandmate Tiny Harris.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Although Sharpe’s expertise is sports, he does have an eye for style. For his recent episode, he pulled up to the Club Shay Shay stage in an orange, blue, and white stripe tracksuit by Starstruck. The beige base of the suit popped alongside the vibrant colors, which he complemented with bright orange low-top sneakers.

Lately, Sharpe has been stepping out in style, and he can certainly add this ensemble to his collection of great looks.