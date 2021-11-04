Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share a video of her latest look. The singer was spotted in a stunning ensemble including a flowy leopard print dress and heels.
Kelly Rowland wore the $155 Rat and Boa “Valentina” silk-blend semi sheer leopard print dress (sold out). She paired the look with $305 Jessica Rich mesh stilettos in leopard. She also rocked Celeste Starre bracelets along with By Lolita’s $45 “Read the Room” hoops, $40 “Kai” gold ring, and $40 “Modern” gold ring. Rounding off the look, she sealed the deal with a bold red lip. Her look was styled by Jennifer Udechukwu.
Thoughts on her look?