Draya Michele was spotted lounging at home in a stylish yet comfortable-looking fringe jogger set from Fashion Nova.
Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Alejandra Fringe Jogger Set in cream. The set includes a crop v-neck pullover and high-waisted joggers with elastic hems and fringe details. Not to mention, the retailer is hosting a sale where you can score the set for $35.99 instead of $59.99!
Draya accessorized the look with a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers and a see-through crossbody.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.