Draya Answers Gen Z Questions with Jalen Green in Maisie Wilen Purple Terry Cloth Wrap Cardigan and Leggings Set

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Draya Michele and beau Jalen Green teamed up for a fun moment on TikTok, where Draya answered questions about Gen Z phrases while showing off her signature cool-girl energy.

Draya Answers Gen Z Questions With Jalen Green In Maisie Wilen Purple Terry Cloth Wrap Cardigan And Leggings Set Facetune 29 07 2025 19 05 58

The couple’s chemistry was front and center, adding charm and flair to the short-form Q&A. Their playful dynamic gave fans an inside peek at their sense of humor—and style.

For the clip, Draya rocked a matching purple terrycloth set that effortlessly blended comfort and edge. She wore a $395 Dramady Cardigan (now $99) with a plunging neckline and side-tie detail, paired with $440 Mokumentary Trousers (now $110), all by Maisie Wilen.

Draya Answers Gen Z Questions With Jalen Green In Purple Terry Cloth Wrap Cardigan And Leggings Set 3FF8311B 0B2C 4E1D AFC2 D6855CF40BAD

The plush texture and rich lavender hue made the set both cozy and eye-catching, while the form-fitting silhouette flattered her curves. It was styled with minimal accessories, letting the bold color and texture speak for themselves.

Want to recreate the look? Find a link to purchase below:

Hot! Or Hmm…?

📸 IG/Reproduction

