Draya Answers Gen Z Questions with Jalen Green in Maisie Wilen Purple Terry Cloth Wrap Cardigan and Leggings Set

Draya Michele and beau Jalen Green teamed up for a fun moment on TikTok, where Draya answered questions about Gen Z phrases while showing off her signature cool-girl energy.

The couple’s chemistry was front and center, adding charm and flair to the short-form Q&A. Their playful dynamic gave fans an inside peek at their sense of humor—and style.

For the clip, Draya rocked a matching purple terrycloth set that effortlessly blended comfort and edge. She wore a $395 Dramady Cardigan (now $99) with a plunging neckline and side-tie detail, paired with $440 Mokumentary Trousers (now $110), all by Maisie Wilen.

The plush texture and rich lavender hue made the set both cozy and eye-catching, while the form-fitting silhouette flattered her curves. It was styled with minimal accessories, letting the bold color and texture speak for themselves.

📸 IG/Reproduction