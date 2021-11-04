On the season finale of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen and Raymond Huger celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a grande vow renewal.
For the occasion, Karen Huger donned a custom Anya by Vivien Agbakoba gown which was named “The Karen”. Her dress appeared strapless and adorned with Swarovski crystals and hand-placed beads. It is then rounded off with Turkish silk ruffles on the bottom of the dress, making for a stunning finish.
She wore her hair in tight blonde curls complete with a crystal floral hair piece.
What say you?
Photos: Bravo TV