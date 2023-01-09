Earlier this month, Keke Palmer attended the New York Film Critics Awards earlier this month in high fashion maternity style! With styling by wardrobe wizards Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon, the mama-to-be wore a silver sequins Michael Kors Collection Gown that further enhanced her already luminous glow!
Keke’s maternity fashion is in full bloom ever since her surprise pregnancy announcement on SNL about a month ago. We’re living to see how she’ll continue to express her epic sense of style as the months go by!
What do you think?
Main Image: Getty