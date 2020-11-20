Kehlani Poses for a Photoshoot Wearing A Purple Army Jacket Dion Lee Pants and Maisie Wilen Top
In true Kehlani fashion, she served us sultry streetwear in a recent photoshoot with Brianna Alysse. She wore a purple calf length army jacket by The Incorporated paired with $590 grey high waisted, wide legged trousers by Dion Lee. Underneath she wore a $450 purple and brown, patterned mesh bodysuit by Maisie Wilen. The top is available in different colors.
Kehlani’s hair was pulled up into a large high bun. She rocked big silver hoop earrings, cuban link necklaces including $135 silver diamond cross necklace set from Berna Peci jewelry, and silver stack rings. Her look was executed precisely by stylist Scot Louie.
Shop pieces from this look below. What do you think of this look?
Image: Bria Lysse