Style Inspiration: Modern Regality by @StyledByJovon_ Featuring Raisa Vanessa Ruffle Lace Mini Dress, Gucci Monogram Velvet Dionysus Bag, Swarovski Stud Earrings, and Zimmermann Lace-Up Suede Booties
Styles from the past always have a way of trickling back into modern times. Regal styles and pieces like ruffles, corsets, puffed sleeves, and high necklines have found their way on runways and brands recently. While you may be intrigued by these trending designs, you may also be wondering: How does one achieve modern regality with a look?
Well, we’ve got some style inspiration for you! Curated by @StyledByJovon_, this look oozes of modern regality and can serve as your style guide! Let’s get into the look below:
Raisa Vanessa Ruffle Lace Mini Dress, shop similar dresses from Raisa Vanessa below:
Zimmermann lace-up suede booties
Gucci ‘GG’ monogram velvet Dionysus bag:
Swarovski stud earrings:
Thoughts on this look?