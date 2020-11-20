Gucci Mane Wears $10,000 Outfit for Verzuz Battle with Jeezy Including a $6,300 Gucci Monogram Coat and $795 Christian Louboutin Brown Satin Shoes

Gucci Mane and Jeezy had an epic Verzuz battle last night! Gucci Mane pushed through in style what he said was a $10,000 outfit, including a $6,300 Gucci Coat and $795 Christian Louboutin Louis Junior Orlato shoes:

Crafted from camel and brown llama wool, the diagonal GG stripe motif animates this coat, embellished by the ‘Gucci quelle qu’en soit la saison’ sartorial label. The motto in French translates literally to “Gucci whatever the season” and plays on the concept that Gucci can be worn at any time. A message about leaving fashion’s old rules behind, Epilogue conveys the idea that pieces should be timeless, and not just in fashion for one season.

Christian Louboutin’s unisex Louis Junior features a satin upper available in eight iconic shades of Nude. Mounted on a tone-on-tone rubber sole, its pared back lines give it a timeless, minimalist appeal.

He looked bomb! And while Jeezy countered that the didn’t have on a $10,000 outfit, but he owns half of Atlanta…

Why can’t one have both?

What did you think of the Verzuz battle? Who won the style battle?

At this year’s Faby’s Awards, we will have a category for best Verzuz battle outfit. Who should be in the running?

Image: ATLPics/Gucci/ChristianLouboutin