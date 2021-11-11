Katy Perry stunned at yesterday’s 2021 Country Music Awards, or CMA, as she graced the red carpet in a head-turning brown leather dress.
Katy Perry wore a custom Vivienne Westwood brown leather sculptural dress, styled by Tatiana Waterford. Her dress is quite the show-stopper as it hugs the body with its form-fitting leather matched with a single shoulder detail and corseted bodice. Accompanying the Vivienne Westwood gown, she wore a pearl necklace and nude heels.
The singer went with a bun hairstyle to complete the look.
Thoughts on her look?