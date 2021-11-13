Bernice Burgos was spotted out wearing a casual yet stylish look featuring a Fashion Nova white cropped shirt.
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Not Here For Games Poplin Top in white. The long sleeve crop top features a hook-and-eye closure along with a collar and self ties that wraparound the wearer’s waist. Also, the top comes in a black as another color option.
Bernice wore the Not Here For Games Poplin Top with camouflage pants and Lanvin sneakers. She also rocked icy jewelry pieces to accompany the look.
Loving this top? Make it yours by shopping it here.