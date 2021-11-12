Kicking off Friday, it’s time to get into the top looks of the week! This week, we witnessed major events like the CFDA Fashion Awards and LACMA Art+Film Gala as well as received breaking news like Daniel Lee’s departure from Bottega Veneta.

Based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage, we rounded up the top performing looks of the week:

Zendaya reigned supreme as this week’s most-liked look where the actress and model donned a custom Vera Wang look to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, styled by Law Roach. At the award ceremony, she received this year’s Fashion Icon Award which was presented to her by supermodel Iman, making Zendaya the youngest recipient to ever receive the honor. What a perfect look for a historical moment.

2. Megan Thee Stallion in Monot: 19,281 likes

Megan Thee Stallion was honored at Glamour’s Women of the Year wearing a Monot Spring/Summer 2022 dress. Accompanying the dress, she wore a crystal clutch and Vhernier earrings. Her look was styled by Zerina Akers.

3. Storm Reid in Balmain: 15,682 likes

Storm Reid was spotted doing press for Euphoria this week wearing a $1,537 Balmain blue long sleeve frayed tweed dress. The dress was accessorized with gold hoop earrings and spiral gold heels. Her ensemble was styled by Jason Bolden.

4. Kerry Washington in Michael Cinco: 10,394 likes

Announcing her latest collaboration with Aurate, Kerry Washington channeled Josephine Baker for her collaborative collection’s campaign. She wore a Michael Cinco couture strapless beaded gown paired with jewelry pieces from the joint collection. Her look was styled by Erin Walsh.

5. Lori Harvey in Nanushka: 9,450 likes

Lori Harvey was on the scene at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party in LA where she played the newest video game in a stylish look. For the event, she wore the $1,295 Nanushka “Elora” wool-blend coat paired with a Naked Wardrobe grey knotted-front top and Re/Done jeans. She also wore an orange Hermès mini handbag and Clarité white mesh mules with a Swarovski crystal strap. Her look was was styled by Maeve Reilly.

Photos: Backgrid / Getty