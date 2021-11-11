Lady Gaga was spotted out in London following the House of Gucci premiere, giving fans another stunning look in Gucci.
Lady Gaga wore a Gucci Fall/Winter 2021 embellished monogram look from their “Aria” collection. She paired the look with $93.95 Pleaser Xtreme-1020 patent platform boots in patent nude and a custom Gucci “Zumi” metallic croc-embossed mini bag. She completed the look with a pair of $400 Victoria Beckham “Classic V” aviator sunglasses.
The House of Gucci movie lands in theaters on November 25th. Will you be going to see the film?
Photos: Backgrid