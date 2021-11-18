Karin Jinsui was spotted getting in the “birthday mood” for her approaching special day. The YouTuber struck a few poses in a cream two-piece knit set from Fashion Nova.
Karin Jinsui wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Stand Out Sweater Pant Set in ivory. The sweater set includes a crop long sleeve top with a tied open back detail along with high-waisted trousers with a lace-up detail on each side.
To go along with the cozy look, she wore jewelry pieces such as a double-layer necklace, watch, bracelet, and stud earrings.
