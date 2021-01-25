Kandi Burruss Beamed in $2,600 Alex Perry Yellow Satin Gathered Draped Plunging Neckline Dress While on the Set of the Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kandi Burruss gave us quite the style moment while filming for the Real Housewives of Atlanta recently. Her yellow look ultimately gave us goddess vibes and left her radiating while on set, let’s explore the details of her ensemble:
Kandi Burruss wore a $2,600 Alex Perry “Dane” dress which appears in a yellow satin complete with gathered and draped detailing along with a sexy plunging neckline. Her look was styled by Jeremy Haynes with hair by Jodie Rowlands and makeup by Tae Rene’. Her nails were done by Imnails.
Shop her gown below:
Thoughts on her look?