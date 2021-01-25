New Arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Sergio Hudson’s Signature Belt Has Been Approved by Michelle Obama and Kelly Rowland

We still cannot get over Michelle Obama‘s 2021 Inauguration Day look by Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Sergio Hudson. While the entire look was perfectly coordinated, the ultimate touch had to be the designer’s burgundy belt which topped the look off and took it to another level. Now, you can get the same look as Michelle Obama with Sergio Hudson’s signature belts!

Now available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Sergio Hudson’s signature belts are available to purchase in white, brown and black leather along with a leopard print calf hair version as well.

Celebrities can’t get enough of Sergio Hudson’s signature belts as Kelly Rowland, Chloe and Halle, and Amy Poehler have both been spotted in them!

You can shop Sergio Hudson’s belt here and explore more from the designer on fashionbombdailyshop.com!

Photos: Getty