Summer Walker dropped her highly anticipated “Ex For A Reason” single and video, which featured City Girls member JT. For the visual, JT stunned in a baby blue ensemble adorned with bamboo earrings.

JT wore a custom look by Laurel DeWitt, styled by Bryon Javar and assisted by Simone G.W. Her look included a bralette top, denim shorts, and platform heels with each embellished with varying styles of bamboo earrings. Continuing the bamboo aesthetic, she also wore a pair of custom Rory Rockmore nameplate earrings. Additionally, the City Girl rocked rings from By Lolita.

This isn’t JT’s first bamboo-earring look either! The rapper also wore a custom L.O.C.A bamboo look back in July for Saweetie’s Freaknik-themed party. Her top mimicked a women’s chest pierced with gold bamboo earrings.

Are you here for JT’s bamboo-earring looks?

Photos: Shawn Hanna