Erica Mena was spied carrying out her “mommy duties” in style. The media personality was seen rocking a cream two piece set from Fashion Nova.

Erica Mena wore the $59.99 Alani Sweater Legging Set from Fashion Nova. The set includes a collared wrap-around crop top paired with high waisted leggings in a cozy cream knit fabric. The set hugs the body with a perfect amount of comfortable stretch, making the co-ord perfect for running errands in a fashion-forward look.

Erica Mena paired the set with quilted sneakers, Dior sunglasses, and stud earrings. She also rocked a braided ponytail to go along with the look.

What say you? Shop the look here.