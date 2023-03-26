The City Girls are up and keep going up. With Young Miami killing it with her podcast Caresha Please and a guest appearance on Black Mafia Family, JT is cementing her fashion girl status.

Poster Girl, the London-based brand beloved by celebs like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Storm Reid, tapped JT as the muse for its Autumn/Winter 2023 campaign.

Shot in downtown L.A, the viral campaign sees the luxurious City Girl in a Marie Antionette 18th-century court meets west coast grunge look. Founders Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville took inspiration from the Renaissance era juxtaposed with a futuristic ice age for their brand’s latest collection.

Photo: Poster Girl

In and outside of 70s-style motels, among the palm trees, and strutting down the gritty cement streets, JT is captured as a sexy, yet froufrou glam girl in satin, bows, lace, and fur with platinum blonde tresses styled with two short ringlet curls at her forehead and matching blonde brows.

Elsewhere in the campaign, the fierce femcee wears a pink latex corset dress outfitted with an oversize bow at the back, and the kind of cut-out catsuit Poster Girl is known for.

Photo: Poster Girl Photo: Poster Girl

Photo: Poster Girl

Although the style speaks to the Age of Enlightenment, the raw imagery ––captured by Moni Haworth–– channels the Y2K era. At the brand’s launch party, JT wore Look 17 from the Fall/Winter collection: a floral latex dress with frill trimmed mules and a white fur bag.