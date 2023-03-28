Everyone knows Air Jordan, but not everyone knows the story that birthed the iconic brand and shoe. In Air, Sonny Vaccaro pursues basketball rookie Michael Jordan to create the iconic partnership that revolutionized sneaker culture.
Ben Affleck leads as Sonny Vaccaro with a stacked list of co-stars from Matt Damn and Viola Davis to Chris Tucker and Marlon Waynes. In Air, Sonny Vaccaro pursues basketball rookie Michael Jordan to create the iconic partnership that revolutionized sneaker culture. While the American biographical sports drama is scheduled to release on April 5, the cast has begun its premiere tour with a first stop in L.A.
In true premiere fashion, the actors and actresses showed out for the premiere’s red carpet. With Ben bringing along his pop star wife JLO and Viola Davis turning heads in emerald green, these stars understood the assignment.