Jordyn Woods Steps Out for Date Night at Spotify’s House of Are and Be Event With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Wearing I AM GIA Black Look

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns went out for a date night as the two both attended Spotify’s House of Are and Be event. While Karl Anthony opted for a casual look, Jordyn Woods donned an all-black cutout look that achieved that chic-meets-sexy feels of a date night look.

Jordyn Woods wore a cutout black top and $80 I AM GIA “Carrie” pant. I AM GIA’s “Carrie” pant appears as a set with the $60 “Carrie” top available for purchase separately. You can also opt for the brand’s $40 “Isabella” top to get a similar look to Jordyn Wood’s black cutout top.

Jordyn accessorized her look with a black Chanel handbag and icy jewels. She completed her look with a wispy short cut hairstyle and soft natural makeup glam.

What say you?