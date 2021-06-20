Eudoxie Attends the ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Premiere in LA With Ludacris Wearing PatBo Blue-Green Ombré Cutout Maxi Dress

Over the weekend, the Fast and Furious 9 premiere went down in Los Angeles! Ludacris and Eudoxie attended the movie’s premiere as Ludacris returned for his role as Tej Parker. While Ludacris kept it dapper in a blue suit, Eudoxie appeared at the event in support of her husband in a blue-green metallic-look dress that perfectly complimented Ludacris’s look.

Eudoxie wore PatBo’s $1,100 ombré cutout maxi dress. The dress features many sexy elements including a plunging v-neckline along with a cutout detail on the sides and an open-back component as well. It appears in blue-green ombré pattern in a lurex fabric to achieve a metallic, aquatic-like look. She allowed the dress to steal the show with minimal jewelry, soft glam and simplistic body waves. Her look was styled by Paris Libby.

Such a beautiful couple! Will you be watching the upcoming Fast and Furious film?

Photos: Getty