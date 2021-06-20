You Ask, We Answer! Kalen Allen Co-Hosts The Ellen Show for Juneteenth Wearing a Burberry Blue and White Bow Detail Blouse and Express Blue Pants

You ask, we answer! When it came to comedian Kalen Allen’s recent look on the The Ellen Show, @iamtyvalentino asks: “Can you find out where I can get this shirt??” Of course, we got you!

Comedia Kalen Allen recently appeared on The Ellen Show as a co-host with Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the show’s Juneteenth celebratory episode. For the episode, he wore a $1,590 Burberry Cape Detail Mermaid Tail Print Silk Pussy-Bow Blouse paired with cobalt blue trousers from Express. He finished the look with a pair of Zara’s Geometrical Heel High Shaft Boots (sold out).

Burberry reimagines its Cape Detail Mermaid Tail Print Silk Pussy-Bow Blouse by combining two classic garments: the blouse and cape. The back presents itself as the cape component while the front resembles that of a timeless blouse, coming together as a flowy head-turning piece. The top is complete with a bow tied at the neckline along with a blue mermaid print design presented in a stripe-like pattern throughout the garment.

Would you splurge?

Photos: Michael Rozman