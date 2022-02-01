Jlo has always given us looks when stepping out. Rather she was coupled up with Ben Affleck, on tour or just running errands. Jlo has always been the IT girl.

Jlo was seen with a cozy look while out running errands in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a ‘And Other Stories’ Mole, $149 recycled polyamide.

The Bomber zip jacket has duo buttoned pockets and a single zip pocket at the sleeve.

Lopez completed the cozy look with joggers and high top Air Jordans.

You can purchase the Mole bomber jacket here.

How are you liking this comfortable look from the entertainer?

Image Credits: Backgrid